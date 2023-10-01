Gram Sabha meetings to begin with CM’s video message

October 01, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Gram Sabha meetings on October 2 in all village panchayats in Tamil Nadu will commence with a video message from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, an official release issued on Saturday said. The theme of these meetings will be Ellarkkum ellam (everything for every one).

To increase participation of the public, invitations have been printed and distributed to every household. Booklets explaining details of various schemes being implemented by the State government will be distributed to all households and short films explaining the implementation of the government’s flagship schemes such as free bus travel for women, breakfast in schools and Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai, will be played in the meetings. Ministers will attend the meetings in their respective districts. There will be discussions on budget statements, dengue prevention measures, precautionary measures for the northeast monsoon, and audit reports.

The release further pointed out that after the present government came to power, the number of Gram Sabha meetings had been increased from four to six.