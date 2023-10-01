HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gram Sabha meetings to begin with CM’s video message

October 01, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gram Sabha meetings on October 2 in all village panchayats in Tamil Nadu will commence with a video message from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, an official release issued on Saturday said. The theme of these meetings will be Ellarkkum ellam (everything for every one).

To increase participation of the public, invitations have been printed and distributed to every household. Booklets explaining details of various schemes being implemented by the State government will be distributed to all households and short films explaining the implementation of the government’s flagship schemes such as free bus travel for women, breakfast in schools and Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai, will be played in the meetings. Ministers will attend the meetings in their respective districts. There will be discussions on budget statements, dengue prevention measures, precautionary measures for the northeast monsoon, and audit reports.

The release further pointed out that after the present government came to power, the number of Gram Sabha meetings had been increased from four to six.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.