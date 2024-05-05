Graduation day held in Vellore

May 05, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VELLORE

The 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College was held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, Murali Paramasivam, Head, Ericsson India (Cloud Platform Services), who was the chief guest to the event, awarded medals and degree certificates for the graduands in the presence of C. Kushal Raj, college trustee, and M. Barathi, college principal.

Mr. Paramasivam congratulated graduates and parents. He encouraged students to explore and reconnect life experiences to achieve greater heights in their career. He also emphasised on the significance of life skills and prioritised their need, want and desire to be successful in their lives.

College principal M. Barathi appreciated faculty and students in bringing academic excellence to the Vellore region. All graduates secured first class in their respective streams of study. The management honoured the rank holders with medals and certificates.

The programme was coordinated by D. Duraikumar, Head of the Department, Department of Information Technology, the release said.