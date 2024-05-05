GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Graduation day held in Vellore

May 05, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A picture from the 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

A picture from the 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 19th graduation day of the Ganadipathy Tulsi’s Jain Engineering College was held at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, Murali Paramasivam, Head, Ericsson India (Cloud Platform Services), who was the chief guest to the event, awarded medals and degree certificates for the graduands in the presence of C. Kushal Raj, college trustee, and M. Barathi, college principal.

Mr. Paramasivam congratulated graduates and parents. He encouraged students to explore and reconnect life experiences to achieve greater heights in their career. He also emphasised on the significance of life skills and prioritised their need, want and desire to be successful in their lives.

College principal M. Barathi appreciated faculty and students in bringing academic excellence to the Vellore region. All graduates secured first class in their respective streams of study. The management honoured the rank holders with medals and certificates.

The programme was coordinated by D. Duraikumar, Head of the Department, Department of Information Technology, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.