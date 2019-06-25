Govt. urged to circulate draft NEP in Tamil, other languages

Speakers at the 14th conference of Vellore district Tamil Nadu Science Fourm (TNSF) urged the government to issue the draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil and all regional languages.

The conference urged the Union and State Governments to allow six months for its implementation and, during that time, to hold more discussions with education experts to streamline the policy subject.

The conference of TNSF was held in two sessions. State Election Commission member, K.Senthamilselvan, inaugurated the 14th district level conference. Treasurer, A. Josep Annaiya, presented the receipts and payments accounts.

The morning session was presided over by the former District Elementary Education Officer, G.Rajendran, in the presence of district spokesperson, S.N. Janardhanan and vice-president of the TNSF-Vellore, K.Viswanathan.

Mr. Janardhanan said the Kasthurirangan Committee had not asked for any opinion from the educationalists, Colleges, or Universities.

“Hence, we, the TNSF, request the Government of Tamil Nadu to urge the Union Government to get the opinion at the district and state level from the Tamil Nadu,” he said.

One step back

“Education Policy is meant from elementary education to University education. It includes the learning methods, administration, financial implications, reservation policy etc. The draft of the national education policy is against communal reservation, federalism and equalization,” Mr. Janardhanan said.

“The State of Tamil Nadu has improved in education and will go backward if the new policy is implimented. So the TNSF requests that a resolution be passed in the Assembly and submitted to the Union government,” he added.

State treasurer, S. Subramani, State Election Commission members K. Senthamilselvan and N. Madhavan gave a detailed account of the subject and explained the consequences of the draft of the national education policy and science, which needs to be amended in many aspects.

The afternoon session was presided over by the district president K.Boobalan, and the State treasurer, S.Subramani, where the Personal Assistant to District Collector, M. Sillupan spoke.