Govt. asks NTA to identify medical colleges for EWS seats

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed the National Testing Agency to identify institutions that will provide quota for economically weaker section (EWS) students in MBBS and hold counselling for them as a separate category.

In a letter to NTA’s director-general Vineet Jain, the ministry has said the 10% EWS quota will be provided against increased seats across institutions.

Final position today

The final position on such increase will be made known on Friday, the last date for grant of permission by Medical Council of India to colleges to start or increase intake.

The candidates may indicate the EWS category while registering for counselling. However, they would have to be in the qualifying 50 percentile category to be eligible.

Although this was initially considered applicable to only centrally-funded institutions, the letter from the ministry had included a clause that covered State-run institutions which were “funded/aided, directly or indirectly by the State government starting from academic year 2019-20.”

Preparations on

Officials of the Directorate of Medical Education said they would not be able to take a call without consulting the State government.

An official said the preparations to start issue of application forms were in full swing.

The results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test results were expected on June 5.

The NTA released the answer key on Wednesday and the last date to challenge questions is 11.50 p.m. of Friday.