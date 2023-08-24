Governor spent personal funds on family event in Ooty: Raj Bhavan

August 24, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Raj Bhavan on Thursday countered media reports quoting Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran as saying that Governor R.N. Ravi had organised a family function in Ooty using funds from the State exchequer.

It said the remarks, attributed to the DMK MP, were “false, mischievous, and scurrilous”. The Governor had spent his personal funds on the event organised last year, it said.

According to reports in a section of the media, the DMK MP had questioned the propriety of Mr. Ravi organising his “daughter’s wedding” at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty, and had alleged that the function was organised at the expense of the State government.

Following this, the Raj Bhavan, Chennai, put out “the facts in the public domain”. Pointing out that the “family event” was held from February 21 to 23, 2022, in Ooty, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said all the guests were lodged in private hotels.

No government vehicles were used, even by the family members of the Governor, it said, adding that catering was organised without using the Raj Bhavan’s kitchen. The manpower required for the event was privately arranged, and no Raj Bhavan staff was involved. The entire expense for the event, including lodging, vehicles, catering, decorations and service personnel, “was borne by the Governor”.

Moreover, the press release said that though the Governor and his family were entitled to government funds to meet their monthly food expenditure, the same was borne by Mr. Ravi. Hence, the “irresponsible and mischievous” statement attributed to the MP, casting aspersions on the Governor, was highly condemnable, it said.