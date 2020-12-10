Tamil Nadu

Governor extends wishes on International Human Rights Day

Governor Banwarilal Purohit extended his wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of International Human Rights Day. He said the Indian Constitution promised all citizens justice, liberty and equality.

“It also promotes fraternity, assuring dignity for the individual and unity of the nation. On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, let us resolve to uphold human rights, respect human values and promote peace and harmony to embark on a prosperous future,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 1:29:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/governor-extends-wishes-on-international-human-rights-day/article33294044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY