Governor, CM, other leaders greet Rajini

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended their greetings to actor Rajinikanth on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In a note, Mr. Ravi congratulated the actor on behalf of the fellow citizens of India. “It is a day of immense joy for all cine lovers,” he said. Besides his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema, Mr. Rajinikanth has inspired the youth of the country through his exemplary conduct in professional, public and personal life, Mr. Ravi said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin extended his greetings to the actor and called him his beloved friend. “I wish that Rajini, the sun of the cine world, achieves greater heights by moving to the global arena and wins more awards,” he said.

Mr. Stalin also congratulated director Vetrimaaran, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush and R. Parthiban, child artiste Naga Vishal and music composer D. Imman.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami also greeted the actor. “Mr. Rajinikanth has made a mark for himself in the Indian film industry. Wishes to my friend and gentleman Mr. Rajinikanth,” Mr. Palaniswami tweeted.

Mr. Panneerselvam wished that the actor gets higher honours, and extended greetings to other artistes from the Tamil film industry who received the national awards.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a message, said the award was a reflection of the Union government’s recognition of the actor’s achievements.

BJP State president K. Annamalai also extended his greetings to Mr. Rajinikanth.