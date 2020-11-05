Governor calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah Shah

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their residences in New Delhi on Wednesday.
During his three-day visit to the national capital, Mr. Purohit is expected to call on President Ram Nath Kovind too.
Mr. Purohit’s visit comes a day after the Supreme Court said the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency probe into the larger conspiracy behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi need not deter the Governor from deciding on the remission plea of the life convicts, who are in jail for nearly 30 years.
The Governor’s meeting with the Prime Minister lasted over 20 minutes.
Mr. Purohit is scheduled to return to Chennai on November 6.
