Government trying to stall idol theft inquiry, Pon Manickavel tells HC

The Tamil Nadu government was not paying the salary of even a sanitary worker deputed to the Idol Wing-Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in an attempt to stall the inquiries being undertaken by it, High Court-appointed special officer and retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel told the Madras High Court on Friday.

Mr. Manickavel informed the bench of Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice P. D. Audikesavalu that he was not able to register even a single FIR for the last eight months due to such an attitude of the government and total non co-operation of other police officials.

When the case relating to a contempt plea moved by him against then Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, former DGP T.K. Rajendran and ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh came up for hearing, Mr. Manickavel informed the court that the government had also refused to provide proper accommodation in Kumbakonam to the members of the Idol Wing, including 21 women officers, who were on official duty and to attend the proceedings of the special court for idol wing cases.

“Sumathi, a sanitary worker employed in the Trichy office has not been paid wages since December 2018 till date despite repeated demands. This apart, the government has not provided funds for day-today expenses of the wing so far,” lawyer Selvaraj who is representing Mr. Manickavel told the bench.

Cooperation refused

He also submitted that an inspector had refused to cooperate or provide details when he approached the officer for undertaking a preliminary enquiry into a complain of idol theft. Mr. Manickavel submitted that the inspector informed him that the ADGP of the Idol Wing had given instruction not to give any details to Mr. Manickavel.

The bench expressed its dismay and said they were unable to understand this attitude of the government.

The Government pleader refuted these charges and submitted that the government was engaging a special additional advocate general for these cases. When the Government pleader sought more time, the bench adjourned the matter to September 11 adding that it was not inclined to give any further time.