Govt. not cooperating on bringing back stolen idols, says Manickavel

The Idol Wing head, retired Inspector General of Police Ponn Manickavel, has alleged non-cooperation from the State government when it comes to timely response and release of funds for bringing back smuggled idols.

Speaking to reporters after conducting inquiries at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple in Palani late on Friday night, he said his team found that a Natarajar idol, stolen in 1982 from Kulasekaramudaiyar Aram Valartha Nayagi Temple in Tirunelveli district, was sold to a museum in Adelaide in 2001 for ₹30 crore. The museum had acknowledged that it was the same idol and was willing to return it, he said.

“I had written to former DGP T.K. Rajendran several months ago, requesting funds to bring back the idol. But it was delayed inordinately and I got a reply after almost 300 days that my letter had been forwarded to the government, and the idol could not be brought back till date. I wrote back, saying the government doesn’t seem interested in bringing back the precious idol,” he told reporters.

“The Tamil Nadu government should release funds to bring back traced idols from museums in foreign countries. So far, we have traced 20 idols in different countries and all of them are exquisite bronze idols. There could well be more than 2,000 such idols from various temples in T.N., smuggled and sold to foreign countries,” Mr. Manickavel said.

“We have traced some very old idols, including the three idols that went missing 60 years ago from the Siva temple in Veerchozhapuram near Kallakurichi,” he added. He further said that witnesses in idol smuggling cases were being threatened and attempts were being made to gag them. “Those who have been witnesses giving us information in the investigation are handed memos and suspensions by the HR&CE Department. People are now afraid to come forward and produce themselves as witnesses. The State should ensure the protection of witnesses in these cases. Else, I will approach the Madras High Court,” he said.