Goods train derails near Arakkonam

Commuters, especially suburban travellers between Chennai Central and Tiruttani, were affected during the rush hour after three wagons of a goods train derailed near Arakkonam on Thursday evening.

Police said that around 5.30 p.m., the wagons of the goods train got derailed when the train was heading to Mukundarayapuram railway station near Walajah to unload the consignment of rail tracks to a private company.

Due to the derailment, local train services on the Arakkonam route were affected. Chennai - Tirupati Express got delayed. On information, Chennai division officials rushed to the spot. Wagons are being removed by railway workers, police said.