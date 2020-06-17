Gold coin dating to 17th Century A.D. found in Agaram

Archaeologists of the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department (TNAD) have found a gold coin during the excavation at Agaram, part of the Keeladi cluster. The coin dates back to the 17th Century AD, and used to be referred to as ‘Veerarayan’ coin.
The gold coin measures 1 cm in diameter and has a thickness of just 1 mm and weighs 300 mg, an official of TNAD told The Hindu.
“This coin was in use during the 17th century A.D. On the top of one side of the coin, there is a marking that looks like a ‘naamam’ (religious marking on the forehead), the middle has a marking that looks like the sun and below it is an image of a lion,” the official said. On the other side, there are 12 dots; below that is an image with two hands and two legs.
The official said the coin was found at a depth of four to five metres. “As we go further deeper, there is a possibility we will be able to find more artefacts that might probably date to earlier periods as well,” the official said.
Different types of ‘Veerarayan’ coins have been found earlier in Thanjavur, some dating to 16th Century A.D., and 17th Century A.D . The markings on these coins have some variations depending on the regions where they were in vogue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath