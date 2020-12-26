Tamil Nadu

Gingee DMK MLA booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

A view of the DMK’ s ‘People’s Gram Sabha’ meeting at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S.K. Kumar

The Marakkanam police have booked a case against Gingee DMK MLA K.S. Masthan and others for flouting COVID-19 norms at a 'Makkal Gram Sabha' meeting held by the party at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday.

DMK president M.K. Stalin speaking at the People’s Gram Sabha meeting and distributing pamphlets as part of the DMK’s We reject AIADMK campaign held at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on Friday

DMK president M.K. Stalin had addressed the meeting.

Police said that a large number of locals especially women had turned up at the meeting without following physical distancing guidelines.

A case was booked against Mr. Masthan and the organisers under Sections 143, 269, 270, 278 of IPC read with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 of Disaster Management Act.

