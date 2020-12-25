DMK’s ‘People’s Gram Sabhas’ have become a nightmare for CM, Stalin says

The DMK president said the party would continue to hold these meetings in spite of the hurdles posed by the government

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had become jittery over the DMK holding Gram Sabha meetings.

Addressing a People’s Gram Sabha meeting at Marakkanam in Villupuram district, as part of the DMK’s ‘We reject AIADMK campaign’, he said that the government had cancelled permission for the Gram Sabhas at the eleventh hour. “If we had gone ahead and held the meetings, defying the government’s directions it would have resulted in chaos and the police would have resorted to arrests,” he said. “But we have now rechristened the forum ‘People’s Gram Sabhas’. It is really amusing that the government had banned holding of the meetings at the last hour and this only showed how much the government is afraid of the DMK,” he said.

According to Mr. Stalin people were very enthusiastic about the prospect of the DMK returning to power at the 2021 assembly elections. He said that the DMK had gained the recognition of the people as could be seen by the overwhelming response to calls for enrolment and for attending the meetings.

The DMK would continue to hold the meetings in spite of hurdles posed by the government and even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi intended to do so, it would only be a futile exercise, the DMK leader said.

Memorandum on corruption

Mr. Stalin said that a detailed memorandum had been submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit containing charges of corruption. The State had witnessed no development all these years and was reeling with corruption, he added.

Referring to the AIADMK’s allegation that the DMK was a corrupt party, he said that none of the leaders in the DMK had been convicted in any corruption cases. On the contrary, a plethora of leaders in the AIADMK have been convicted by various courts for corrupt practices.

The AIADMK has also been blaming the DMK as a dynasty outfit. “Our commitment is to ensure that the party functioned like a family but the AIADMK has been promoting nepotism,” he added.