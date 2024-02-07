GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GEM Hospital organises free cancer guidance programme

City hospital’s initiative to mark World Cancer Day

February 07, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

GEM Hospital has launched the second edition of cancer guidance programme to mark World Cancer Day, observed on February 4. 

Under the programme free guidance will be offered till February 18. The hospital’s experts will offer guidance and advice cancer patients. The hospital’s founder chairman C. Palanivelu said, “We strongly believe our programme will instil confidence and courage in cancer patients to go through the process of treatment without any fear.” 

Hospital director P. Senthilnathan said, “We can overcome it if we don’t ignore the warning signs, take necessary tests, take vaccine when needed and approach the right doctors at the right time.” 

Cancer patients may make a prior appointment for free guidance from doctors by contacting 7200605493 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Related Topics

health / private health care / cancer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.