From Kanniyakumari to California: Puppet artiste to perform in the U.S.

June 19, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Folk arts, especially puppetry, is fighting for space and survival when smartphones and the social media have become all pervasive. A few artistes in Kanniyakumari district continue to perform puppetry, known as ‘Thol Pavai Koothu’, and keep the art alive. In recognition of his art, B. Muthuchandra Rao, winner of the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani Award, has been invited by the Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA) and Sacramento Tamil Mandrum to perform at the Fetna 36th Convention to be held between June 30 and July 2.

Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, headed by actor Vagai Chandrasekhar, has made arrangements for the visit of 20 folk artistes from Tamil Nadu.

“I made an online performance for them, and they were impressed by our troupe. They approached the State government and the arrangements are being made by the Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram,” said Mr. Muthuchandra Rao, a sixth-generation performer.

Mr. Muthuchandra Rao has also been asked to train Tamil children in making small dolls and puppets and voice modulations. In puppetry, the artistes, who pull the strings, also have to give voice to the characters. “We use goat skin for making puppets. I prepare the skin for drawing characters and making dolls. The organisers are particular that I perform shows to wean children off smartphones. I am carrying goat skin with me to the U.S.,” said Mr. Muthuchandra Rao, whose ancestors migrated to Tamil Nadu from Maharashtra. They still speak Marathi at home.

Folklorist A.K. Perumal said the artistes migrated to Kanniyakumari during the reign of Swathi Thirunal, the King of Travancore. “They are one of 12 Mandiga communities that migrated here. One Mandiga will not marry another Mandiga, but someone from other communities. This is to prevent marriage from close communities,” he explained. Though the theme of the puppetry shows centred on epics such as The Ramayana and The Mahabharata, the artistes have created stories suitable for modern times.