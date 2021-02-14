Free pattas given away to beneficiaries

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday presented free pattas to nine persons living on non-objectionable government porombokke lands for a long time. The ceremony was held via video conferencing as part of the co-ordinated special regularising scheme of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
An official release said around 55,000 beneficiaries had been selected and they would be provided with free pattas for their land.
“Following this, the Ministers will present free pattas in their respective districts. Before the end of the month, 45,000 beneficiaries will receive free pattas. In all, 1,00,000 eligible poor and needy people will receive their pattas,” said the release.
The pattas will be provided after carrying out land classification, change in name and other changes. “Without causing any difficulties to the beneficiaries, pattas will be provided to them directly in their place of dwelling by downloading it,” the release said.
Another release said Revenue Divisional Office buildings built in Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, Kadaiyanallur, and Senkottai in Tenkasi district at a cost of ₹7.14 crore were inaugurated by the Chief Minister.
