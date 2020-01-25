Free bicycles distributed to children in three districts

Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes K.C. Veeramani distributed bicycles among schoolchildren at a function organised by School Education department in Vellore on Friday.

A total of 10,305 students from schools in Ranipet district received their bicycles estimated at ₹3.42 crore from the Minister at a function organised at Ranipet.

9,094 students benefit

Earlier, the Minister gave away the bicycles to 9,094 students from the newly-formed Tirupattur district at a function organised at Meenakshi Girls Higher Secondary School in the town.

The cost of the bicycles was worth ₹3.02 crore. In the six taluks in Tirupattur, so far 90,796 cycles worth ₹30.11 crore were distributed in the last nine years, the Minister said.