Fourth Police Commission members call on CM

Panel set up to examine measures to ensure welfare of the police personnel

The chairperson and members of the Fourth Police Commission that was recently constituted by the State government called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Panel’s chairperson and retired Madras High Court judge Justice C.T. Selvam led members — retired IAS officer K. Alauddin, retired IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan, Dr. C. Ramasubramaniam, retired Professor Nalini Rao, senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal — to the meeting. Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials were present. The State government constituted the Commission to extensively examine measures to be taken to ensure the welfare of police personnel and various other aspects related to policing.