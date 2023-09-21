HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Four warders injured in clash with inmates at Coimbatore Central Prison

Officials said a group of seven “troublesome” inmates, who were incensed over being confined in isolation, attacked the warders; all four have been admitted to hospital

September 21, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R Krishnamoorthy
A view of the Coimbatore Central Prison, where the clash took place on September 21, 2023. File

A view of the Coimbatore Central Prison, where the clash took place on September 21, 2023. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Four warders of the Coimbatore Central Prison reportedly sustained injuries, following a clash with a “troublesome” group of remand prisoners, on Thursday (September 21, 2023) morning.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

The warders: Rahul, Babu John, Mohanram and Vimalraj, were allegedly targeted by the group of seven prisoners in the Walmedu block of the prison. The prisoners were reportedly incensed over being isolated in confinement, away from the rest of the over 500 inmates.

The group of prisoners also allegedly inflicted injuries on themselves, and climbed on trees on the prison premises, claiming they had been attacked by the warders, Prison Department sources said.

Prison DIG G. Shanmugasundaram and prison SP M. Urmila visited the spot to bring the situation under control.

The injured warders were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. The seven inmates: Dinesh, Udhayakumar, Aravind, Hariharan, Alagarsamy, Ayyanar and Krishna Kumar received treated at the prison hospital.

A police complaint will be lodged against the prisoners, the DIG said.

G. Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North), who also rushed to the prison, said the situation was under control. 

Related Topics

prison / police / Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.