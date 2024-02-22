GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four persons killed in road accident near Tiruvannamalai town

The tractor was coming from Tiruvannamalai town to Kilpennathur to carry farm produce from the village. In the impact, three persons in the car died on the spot

February 22, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Four persons were killed after the car they were traveling hit a tractor from behind on the Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai Road at Somasipadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on February 22, 2024.

Four persons were killed after the car they were traveling hit a tractor from behind on the Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai Road at Somasipadi village near Tiruvannamalai town on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons were killed after a car hit a tractor from behind on the Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai Road (SH-5), which is maintained by the State Highways, near a private arts and science college Somasipadi village near Kilpennathur town in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours on February 22.

Police identified the persons in the car as H. Azhagan (32) and K. Pandian (27) of Villupuram and S. Prakash (34) and K. Chiranjeevi (40) off Vellore. Except Prakash, who drove the car, the other three passengers died on the spot.

The tractor was driven by M. Poongavanam (42), a local farmer in Ettayapuram village in Tiruvannamalai taluk. He sustained minor injuries whereas G. Krishnan (50), who accompanied him, succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town, around 10 kms from the accident spot.

Police said around 2.45 a.m. Prakash, along with his three friends, were coming from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh for the marriage of Pandian’s younger sister, K. Kalaiselvi, in the village when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the tractor from behind. The tractor was coming from Tiruvannamalai town to Kilpennathur to carry farm produce from the village. In the impact, three persons in the car died on the spot.

Immediately, passerby and other motorists rescued the injured persons. They also alerted Kilpennathur police and 108 ambulances. Injured persons were shifted to the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai town. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, traffic was hit on the narrow highway for more than an hour with vehicles lined up for at least two kilometres distance as it is the shortest route for buses from southern States and Puducherry to reach Bengaluru, Hosur, Salem and Coimbatore. Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan inspected the spot and directed police to regulate the traffic. Police said that narrow carriageway on the stretch coupled with rash driving might have been the reason for the accident. A probe is underway.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / road accident / death / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.