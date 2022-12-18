  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony LIVE Updates: Nora Fatehi to perform live ahead of Argentina vs France, Lusail Stadium gates open

Four given Lifetime Achievement award

The officials dealt with landmark Suhas Katti case in the cyber harassment space

December 18, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Society of India, Exnora International, and the Spin Chennai jointly awarded ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award to four officials who worked on the first landmark case that addressed cyber-harassment.

The awardees were D. Arulraj, retired District Judge who awarded the first conviction in a cyber crime case, S. Balu, Addl. Superintendent of Police (Retd), who investigated Suhas Katti and Uma Shankar case which recorded first conviction and first adjudication in cyberspace, Na. Vijayashankar (Naavi), cyber consultant and witness for placing his report with Section 65B IEA in the case, and S. Kothandaraman, Spl. Public Prosecutor (Retd), in Suhas Katti case.

The Chennai Cyber Crime cell obtained the conviction within a record time of seven months after the FIR was filed. The conviction was also confirmed by the Session Court in 2008. Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Judge, High Court of Madras, the guest of honor at the event, presented the awards.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.