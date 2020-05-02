Four drown in a lake in Kancheepuram district

A woman and three children, drowned when they went to wash clothes at the Manimangalam lake on Saturday morning.
According to police, the lake is located within the Manimangalam police station limits in Kancheepuram district. On Saturday morning, Chitra (35), Thilaka (40), Poornima (12), Sathya (13) and Kalai (16) of Rajiv Gandhi Salai went to the lake to wash their clothes and have a bath.
Police claim that Kalai fell into the water and to save her the rest jumped into the water. However they all started drowning and passers-by came to their rescue and dragged them out.
They were rushed to a hospital, but Chitra, Poornima, Sathya and Kalai died. Thilaka is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
