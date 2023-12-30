GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for higher secondary school in Tiruvannamalai

December 30, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The work to construct the model school is expected to be completed in 2024.

The work to construct the model school is expected to be completed in 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Public Works and Highways Department E.V. Velu and Collector B. Murugesh laid the foundation stone for a Government Model Higher Secondary School near Tiruvannamalai town on Friday. The work is expected to be completed in 2024.

The upcoming model school will be equipped with modern facilities, providing a platform for enriched learning to students. “Based on the outcome of the model school, similar schools will be built in key towns of the district in the future,” Mr. Murugesh said.

Built at a cost of ₹56.47 crore, the higher secondary school will span 57,675 sq.ft. At least 800 students, including 400 girls from remote villages near the town, will be able to enrol at the school.

The facilities that will be provided at the school include 22 classrooms, three advanced science laboratories, a separate section for computer learning, a modern library, storeroom, office, security arrangements, CCTV cameras and a playground with a separate area for volleyball, tennis, basketball and football at the campus.

Education officials said the new school will also have separate boarding facilities for boys and girls within the campus. Each hostel facility will be able to accommodate at least 400 students, making the process of education more convenient for students from remote villages and tribal hamlets, especially Jawadhu Hills.

The respective hostels will be composed of 63 rooms each, and will include a modern laundry facility, warden room, play area, canteen, library, generator room and a kitchen.

The school will be solar-powered, with solar panels installed on the terrace of the campus building. Vegetables to be used in the canteen will be grown in the school garden itself.

