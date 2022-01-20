Former T.N. Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan booked on corruption charges

DVAC raids are underway at the properties owned by him.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Dharmapuri, registered cases against the former Minister of Higher Education K.P.Anbalagan and his family members including his daughter-in-law, under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 here.

Following this, a series of raids are currently underway at the premises and properties either owned or jointly owned by the Minister, and his family members on Thursday morning.

The FIR registered by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has named K.P.Anbalagan, 62, his wife A.Malliga, 55, sons Sasi Mohan, 29, Chandra Mohan, 32, and Chandra Mohan’s wife S.Vaishnavee, 32, for corruption and acquisition of properties disproportionate to known sources of income.

According to the FIR, the former minister and his family members are accused of “involvement in corrupt activities and intentionally enriching himself illicit and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name and in the names of family members and relatives disproportionate to his known sources of income,” during his term in office as the Minister of Higher Education between 2016 and 2021.

The DVAC has arrived at the charges against Mr. Anbalagan based on the quantum of acquisition disproportionate to the known sources of income relying on the affidavits filed by him before the Election Commission of India ahead of the 2016 and 2021 elections.