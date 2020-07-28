Former Nagercoil MLA booked for raping 12-year-old girl

The Nagercoil All Women Police are on the lookout for former MLA of Nagercoil, ‘Nanjil’ A. Murugesan, 53, who was expelled from the ruling AIADMK on Monday for bringing disrepute to the party, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in 2017.

Police said the victim from the district, now 15 years old, was rescued by the police a few days ago after she eloped with a boy from Nagercoil. Police subsequently registered a case of kidnapping against the youth, since the girl is a minor. When she recorded her statement even as she was produced before the court, the girl reportedly accused Murugesan, who had an illicit affair with her mother, of having raped her in 2017.

As the shocking revelation by the girl was taken up with the District Child Welfare Committee, the District Child Protection Unit subsequently lodged a complaint with the Nagercoil All Women Police, who have registered a case against Murugesan under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).

As Murugesan went underground after the case was registered, police special teams are on the lookout for him.

Without giving any specific reason for his expulsion from the party, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami had stated on Monday that Murugesan had been removed from primary membership of the AIADMK for bringing disrepute to the party and tarnishing its image.