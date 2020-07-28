Former MLA expelled from AIADMK

The former Nagercoil Member of Legislative Assembly, Nanjil A. Murugesan, was on Monday expelled from the ruling AIADMK. This was announced by the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The reason cited by the two leaders was that Mr. Murugesan, who was the legislator during 2011-16, had acted in a manner that “violated party discipline and brought disrepute to party.”

During the 2016 Assembly polls, he was denied the party ticket.