Forest officials trap monkeys at counting centres in Tiruvannamalai

May 07, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than a hundred monkeys have been trapped by the Forest Department in an effort to prevent them from damaging electrical cables of CCTV cameras at the two counting centres here.

Officials of the Forest Department said that two counting centres—Government Market Committee Complex and Shanmuga Industries Arts and Science College—have EVMs that were used for Tiruvannamalai and Arani Lok Sabha constituencies in the district. The attempts to trap monkeys at these centres will continue till June 4, the counting day.

A three-tier security cover, including armed security personnel, is in place at these centres. Further, over 200 CCTV cameras with a common control room were also set up as part of security arrangements. “Security guards noticed monkeys were hanging on electrical cables that are connected to CCTV cameras. As a result, we are entrusted with the task of trapping monkeys at the centres to prevent any damage to the surveillance system,” G.P. Saravanan, forest range officer (Tiruvannamalai town), told The Hindu.

Based on orders of Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, a 15-member forest team, on rotational basis, has been roped in for the purpose.

Trapped monkeys were released inside the Theppakadu RF, which is around 10 kms away from the town.

Forest officials said that the increased flow of visitors and free food distribution by voluntary organisations led to an increase in the number of monkeys straying into streets from forests around Annamalai hills.

At present, forest officials get at least two-three calls from residents and traders in the town every week. Trespassing into residential localities, grabbing things and damaging property by monkeys are common complaints. Forest officials said that the monkey menace in the town can be prevented only with the cooperation of residents as they have to stop feeding them and dumping food waste on streets.

