Forest Department invites suggestions on draft guidelines on exotic species declaration

May 04, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has invited suggestions on the draft guidelines for monitoring exotic species. The ‘Guidelines for Declaration of Stock of Exotic Live Species in the State of Tamil Nadu’ has been uploaded in the Forest Department’s web portal ( https://forests.tn.gov.in/tn-forest-dept-publications ).

As per the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act 2022, no Indian species of birds are permitted in pet trade, irrespective of their status under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). However, non-native exotic birds are permitted, and if these come under CITES regulation, then, trade or breeding of these species are permitted only under a licence, which is to be duly issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden of the respective States.