GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest Department invites suggestions on draft guidelines on exotic species declaration

A special committee has been formed to standardise the procedures for identification of exotic species, verification of the facilities required, and their monitoring

May 04, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has invited suggestions on the draft guidelines for monitoring exotic species. The ‘Guidelines for Declaration of Stock of Exotic Live Species in the State of Tamil Nadu’ has been uploaded in the Forest Department’s web portal (https://forests.tn.gov.in/tn-forest-dept-publications).

As per the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act 2022, no Indian species of birds are permitted in pet trade, irrespective of their status under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). However, non-native exotic birds are permitted, and if these come under CITES regulation, then, trade or breeding of these species are permitted only under a licence, which is to be duly issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden of the respective States.

In this regard, a special committee was formed to standardise the procedures for identification of exotic species, verification of the facilities required, and their monitoring. People can send in their comments on the guidelines to cwlw_wildlife3@yahoo.in. within 10 days.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.