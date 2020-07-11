For Arasapriya, patients matter more than her safety

A 26-year-old frontline worker, S. Arasapriya, has had an eventful first year as a doctor, but has no time to celebrate. Posted at the COVID-19 ward at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, she had been staying at the doctor’s room in the hospital, for over a month, before being allotted quarters on campus.

“My life has changed in more ways than I can count,” she says. After graduating from the K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College last year, she was posted as a medical officer at the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Neerpalani, in Viralimalai Block last July. In November, she was transferred to the Pudukottai GH. “From November, I was at the outpatient ward but in March 2020, I was moved to the COVID-19 ward at the Ranee’s Government Hospital, and later, to the PMCH COVID Ward,” she says.

In Neerpalani she was given a quarters, but travel during the lockdown was difficult. From March to mid-May, Dr. Arasapriya chose to stay at the duty doctor’s room at Government Ranee’s Hospital. “I felt that I could help two more patients instead of travelling 60 km a day,” she said.

When asked if she is afraid of contracting the infection, she laughs. “My job revolves around being brave, even if I am afraid, I cannot show it. I was a house surgeon in Tiruchi when H1N1 was spreading. Although there were not too many cases, that was my first experience with a serious communicable disease,” she says.

A day in Dr. Arasapriya’s life at the COVID-19 ward involves a six-hour shift in the day, or a 12-hour shift at night. Whichever shift, it begins with the laborious task of wearing the PPE kit, she says. “Our Chief of Medicine trained us how to put the kit on properly as early as March. We struggled with dehydration but it is all routine now as it gets very hot in the PPE,” she says.

After the suits are on, they enter the COVID-19 ICU ward and check the vitals for all patients. Dr. Arasapriya says: “It is important to note these down. While patients at the COVID-19 general ward can complain about their inconveniences and pains, these patients cannot and it is important to see them first.” Special care is also given to post-natal mothers who have tested positive, she adds.

When PMCH saw its first COVID-19 death, we were all dejected, she says. “The patient and his 12 family members were all admitted to the ward. After he died, I could not see eye-to-eye with them. What can I say to console them? They saw him die before their eyes,” she says.

At the Doctor’s Day Celebration at the PMCH, Dr. Arasapriya was given the ‘Best COVID Warrior’ award as a token of her hard work by Dean, AL Meenakshi Sundaram. “When I walked into the PMCH, I did not know anyone in Pudukottai, but soon, I realised many former professors from Tiruchi were here. They have been my family away from home,” she says. Following the doctors’ recommendation, a room in the campus quarters was given to me. “Without them, I would not have had anyone to talk to,” she says.

Only after receiving the award, did many of Dr. Arasapriya’s family members knew of her posting, she says. Hailing from Madurai, she has not seen her family members since February. “I’ve answered so many calls from extended family, neighbours, friends, assuring them all that I am safe,” she says. Her parents pray for her every day on a video call. “They know that I will prioritise my patients and so, they remind me to stay safe every morning,” she adds.