Flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

A TruJet flight from Belgaum to Mysuru, carrying 47 passengers, made an emergency landing in Chennai on Monday due to a problem with landing gear. The flight was about to land at Mysuru. Since it was raining heavily, the pilot decided to go-around. While doing so, the right wheel of the plane touched the runway and didn’t fold later. The flight was then diverted to Chennai.

According to a press release from Airports Authority of India (AAI), at 8.50 p.m., emergency was declared for TruJet and at 9.08 p.m., the aircraft that landed could not taxi on its own and halted midway. Hence, all 47 passengers, including an infant, were de-boarded on the runway itself and then taken to the terminal. The aircraft was later towed to the bay.

Owing to this, the main runway was not available for operations for nearly an hour and the secondary runway was put to use. Nine flights were operated from the secondary runway during this time, the release said. But this runway can’t handle widebody aircraft and hence, a Singapore Airlines flight that had to land in Chennai had to be diverted to Bengaluru airport at 9.50 p.m.