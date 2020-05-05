First phase of undergraduate engineering admissions to end by August 15

The first phase of admissions for undergraduate engineering courses for the academic year 2020-21 will be completed by August 15. While the second phase will end by August 25, the last date up to which candidates can be admitted against vacancies will be August 31.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), which released a revised academic calendar, stated that the last date for granting approval to technical institutions would be May 15 and the university should complete the process of affiliation by June 30.

The academic session, including for lateral entry to second-year courses for newly-admitted students, will begin on September 1.

Admissions for postgraduate courses must be completed by July 31. The academic session for PG courses for newly-admitted students will begin on August 1 and end on July 31, 2021.

Council member secretary Rajive Kumar said that AICTE had sought the Supreme Court’s nod to grant approvals up to June 15. The Council would carry out approval-related activities online for the current academic year.

Anna University officials said that owing to a lack of time and restrictions in place on travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affiliation might be granted based on documents provided by the institutions.

After M.K. Surappa took over as its vice-chancellor, the University had drafted a team of experts from various institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, the National Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, to visit colleges and assess their capacities before granting affiliations.