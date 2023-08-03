HamberMenu
Fire breaks out in machinery in NLCIL’s Mine II in Neyveli

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The fire broke out in the conveyor belt of a spreader, carrying lignite; no injuries were reported; sources said a lack of proper maintenance of the machinery had led to the fire

August 03, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a spreader, a piece of heavy machinery used in open pit mining operations at Mine - II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) in Neyveli, on Thursday.

According to NLCIL sources, the fire broke out in the conveyor belt carrying lignite in the spreader. However, no injuries were reported. On receiving information, fire tenders from Neyveli rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Sources said that lack of proper maintenance in the machinery had resulted in the fire. With one section of contract workers engaged in Mine II continuing with their strike, which entered its ninth day on August 3, 2023, the NLCIL management had appointed men without prior experience in handing the machinery. No proper maintenance was carried out, and this resulted in the fire mishap, the sources said.

