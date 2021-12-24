FinTech Governing Council holds first meet

Spotlight on talent and skill development

The FinTech Governing Council, constituted by the State government, had its meeting on Saturday under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu.

Steps to be taken to make Tamil Nadu a leading State in the FinTech sector were discussed with the experts in the field, according to a release.

The FinTech Governing Council was constituted for monitoring the progress and implementation of FinTech Policy and oversight of fintech initiatives.

The members held detailed discussions on the initiatives to be undertaken with specific focus on development of talent and skill development for fintech, guiding and enabling the fintech start-up ecosystem and encouraging user adoption in digital payments.

Constitution of the sanctioning authority for incentives and endorsing applications for funding under fintech policy was discussed at the meeting.

Council vice-chairman and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Official Members of the Council, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department S. Krishnan, Principal Secretary to the Finance Department N. Muruganandam, MSME Secretary Arun Roy, MD & CEO of Guidance Pooja Kulkarni and Non – Official Members of the Council, MD, City South Asia, Balaji Nuthalapadi, Director Wall Street Investment Banking Corporation, Sundar Kannan, and former CMD of Cognizant Ramkumar Ramamoorthy participated in the meeting.