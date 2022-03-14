Finland Ambassador calls on Higher Education Minister

Finland Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde calling on the Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudi in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Finland Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde called on Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and held discussions with him over educational development and ways to improve educational standards in the State.

Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan, Commissioner for Technical Education G. Laxmi Priya, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras R. Velraj were present.