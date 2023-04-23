Federal Bank’s new premises inaugurated

April 23, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the new administrative office of the Federal Bank on Anna Salai on Saturday. Mr. Rajan stressed the importance of the government and banks working together to make a positive impact on the economy. A statement by the bank said the bringing together of all its administrative offices to a single location in the city marked its aspiration to increase its market share in Tamil Nadu. C. Balagopal, chairman of the Board, Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, were present.