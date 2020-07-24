Tamil Nadu

Farmers demand e-pass for labourers

The Narayanasamy Naidu Farmers’ Association has urged the district administration to issue e-passes for farm labourers to enter the district to harvest crops.

In its representation, the Association represented by State president A.S. Babu, said farmers faced shortage of labourers to harvest onion and other crops.

Usually, the farmers had labourers migrating to the district from Dindigul and Dharapuram.

But due to the restriction on inter-district travel, they faced shortage of labourers, the Association said and sought e-pass for labourers.

