GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer arrested for assaulting Dalit youth near Ambur town

January 28, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The police came to the spot and took the injured youth to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur. 

The police came to the spot and took the injured youth to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 45-year-old farmer was arrested for assaulting a youth, who belongs to Arunthathiyar community, near his coconut grove at Athimagulapalli village, around 15 kms from Ambur town in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Police said that the victim, S. Rajesh (22), resides in the Arunthathiyar colony in the village. On January 24, Rajesh, along with his friends, had partied on a coconut grove that belongs to C. Ramesh Babu. Babu was on his way to the grove to collect coconuts to transport them to the wholesale market in Vellore when he saw Rajesh and his friends on his farm.

They had a heated argument and exchanged blows. On hearing the incident, relatives and neighbours of Babu rushed in support of him. They also attacked Rajesh, police said. Based on the alert, Umarabad police came to the spot and took the injured Rajesh to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur town.

Based on a complaint from Rajesh, A case has been registered. Babu was arrested and lodged in the sub-jail in Tirupattur town. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.