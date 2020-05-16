Tamil Nadu

Farm sector announcements are an eyewash, says Alagiri

Modi government doesn’t know how to go about things, TNCC chief charges

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the agriculture sector will yield no benefits in this critical time of COVID-19 and the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no clue about doing certain things at the right time.

“The announcements made yesterday are an eyewash. They don’t even have the basic knowledge of when to do certain things,” Mr. Alagiri said. “Mr. Modi kept saying that if they come to power, they will double farmers income by 2022 but he is announcing schemes that have no use now,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said farmers were expecting to get some relief from the loans that were now at ₹18 lakh crore. But this government had waived loans to the tune of ₹7.77 lakh crore in the last five years for big corporates alone, he said and questioned why the government was not ready to waive off loans taken by farmers.

TMC applauds govt

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, however, welcomed the announcements saying that it had given hope to the farm sector and when the schemes were actually implemented, it would provide more benefits.

