Tamil Nadu

Extend FASTag deadline to January 1, says Vasan

TMC leader G.K. Vasan

TMC leader G.K. Vasan   | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

more-in

The Tamil Maanila Congress president has urged the Centre to extend the deadline in the interests of motorists

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the Centre to extend the deadline to January 1 for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on National Highways.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has earlier announced that from December 1, toll payments would be accepted through FASTags only, which was later extended to December 15.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said in the interest of motorists the government should extend the deadline by another 15 days and implement the FASTag rule from January 1.

He also said the government should also focus on improving the quality of roads and ensuring road safety.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 4:44:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/extend-fastag-deadline-to-january-1-says-vasan/article30163319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY