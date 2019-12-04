Extend FASTag deadline to January 1, says Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the Centre to extend the deadline to January 1 for making FASTag mandatory for toll payments on National Highways.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has earlier announced that from December 1, toll payments would be accepted through FASTags only, which was later extended to December 15.
In a statement, Mr. Vasan said in the interest of motorists the government should extend the deadline by another 15 days and implement the FASTag rule from January 1.
He also said the government should also focus on improving the quality of roads and ensuring road safety.
