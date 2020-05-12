Exhibition Organizers Association seeks compensation from Tamil Nadu government

The Exhibition Organizers Association of South India has requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to provide compensation, as their activities have come to a standstill.

“There are around 500 exhibitions conducted in all major, small and big cities in Tamil Nadu. Due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 outbreak, we were not able to do any exhibition for the past 2 months as the government has instructed not to do any public gathering activities,” it said in a statement.

The Association pointed out that most expos happen in the month of April and May, as a result a lot of people are in a bad situation, suffering without employment and money.

The Association said organizing expos in the near future has also become a question mark, and the organisers as well as the convention centre owners are facing a severe crisis.