Exhibition Organizers Association seeks compensation from Tamil Nadu government

The Exhibition Organizers Association of South India has requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to provide compensation, as their activities have come to a standstill.
“There are around 500 exhibitions conducted in all major, small and big cities in Tamil Nadu. Due to the adverse effect of COVID-19 outbreak, we were not able to do any exhibition for the past 2 months as the government has instructed not to do any public gathering activities,” it said in a statement.
The Association pointed out that most expos happen in the month of April and May, as a result a lot of people are in a bad situation, suffering without employment and money.
The Association said organizing expos in the near future has also become a question mark, and the organisers as well as the convention centre owners are facing a severe crisis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.