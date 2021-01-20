Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran under Income Tax Dept lens

Searches are being carried out at 28 locations of the Jesus Calls group, in Chennai and Coimbatore

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday morning knocked on the doors of evangelist Paul Dhinakaran who heads the Jesus Calls ministry, on suspicion of a huge tax evasion. Over 28 locations belonging to the group in Chennai and Coimbatore came under the taxmen’s lens.

In Coimbatore, an educational institute, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, is also being searched. Paul Dhinakaran is the Chancellor of this institute.

Sources in the IT department said that the primary reason for the search is to check if there was any tax evasion. “Since it is a big group we will be able to provide details only at the end of the raids,” he added.

Jesus Calls collects donations under various schemes and plans that it offers on its website.