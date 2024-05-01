EPS seeks probe on Virudhunagar blast incident, Dhinakaran calls for permanent closure of unit

May 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged for a probe on the blast at an explosive storage unit in Virudhunagar, while AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that the state government should take measures to permanently close the unit.

In a post on X, Mr. Palaniswami citied news reports that cited not following of safety norms as the reason for the blast.

In the last few years alone there have been 93 deaths due to blast in Virudhunagar as per the information received under Right to Information (RTI) Act, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that despite frequent incidents, the DMK government has not taken any measures to prevent them.

He also urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide appropriate compensation and sought legal action against those involved.

In a separate post, T.T.V. Dhinakaran urged the state government to review the safety measures across the stone quarries in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety of workers, besides providing adequate compensation to the families of the victims.

Mr. Palaniswami also urged the state government to provide a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of persons who died in Yercaud bus accident and ₹2 lakh to those who sustained major injuries and ₹50,000 each to those who suffered minor injuries.

Extending his condolences, he also urged the state government to establish checkpost in tourist spots and examine bus drivers and other riders and also ensure whether the private drivers are experienced enough to drive in hill stations.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran and expelled AIADMK coordinator O . Panneerselvam also extended the condolences and called for providing adequate compensation to the kin of persons who died in the bus accident.

Mr. Panneerselvam also alleged that the Virudhunagar blast happened due to the inefficiency of the DMK government and urged the state government to provide compensation to the affected families and take strict action against those involved.