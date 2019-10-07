Entries sought for painting competition

NLC India Limited in association with Hindu Tamil Thisai is conducting a painting exhibition on the theme ‘Integrity - a way of life’ for school students as part of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ (October 28 to November 2).

Students from class 3-6 can participate in the junior category and submit paintings on the topics ‘Preventing corruption,’ and ‘Ways of corruption.’ Students in senior category from class 7-10 can submit their entries under the topics ‘Chain of corruption in day-to-day life,’ ‘Corruption-free India,’ and ‘My country my responsibility.’

Paintings must be on 26 cm x 27 cm sized paper. Details of the students along with a mobile number and email for contact must be provided at the back of the paper. School principals or drawing teachers must attest at the back that the painting was made by the respective student. Entries can be submitted at the sales section of the nearest Hindu Tamil Thisai office by October 25.