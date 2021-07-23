Ensure transparency in registering documents, Stalin instructs officials

Once the computerisation of procedures is complete at sub registrar offices, people will be able to obtain documents online, a press release about the meeting said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday instructed officials in the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department to ensure ease and transparency in registration of property documents of the general public.

He instructed officials to achieve the target set for generating revenue and also advised officials to take steps to get the pending GST dues from the Union government.

During a meeting he chaired to review the functions of the Department, Mr. Stalin enquired about the computerisation of procedures and documents in Sub Registrar Offices. “Once this is completed, it would help in people in obtaining documents online and it would also help in patta transfer,” an official release said.

The CM also instructed officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the traders welfare board and advised them to include more members to the board. He advised officials to monitor tax evasion.

Mr. Stalin instructed officials to look into all complaints received in the control room set up by the Department.

Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P. Moorthy, Finance and Human Resource Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in the meeting.