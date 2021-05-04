Ensure supply of medicines, availability of beds: Stalin

Senior officials meet him at residence

DMK president and Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin on Monday urged officials to ensure availability of remdesivir to COVID-19 patients at private hospitals in all important towns in the State.

According to a release, he held discussions with officials including Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Secretary Atulya Mishra and asked them to take steps to improve treatment. “I advised them to keep adequate beds and ensure supply of medicines and oxygen continuously as the number of patients is increasing,” he said.