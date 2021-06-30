Ensure conduct of final rites for Muthu Mano on July 2: HC

‘If kin don’t get the body, authorities must take necessary steps’

Taking a serious note of the fact that the body of murdered remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano was lying at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for over 60 days after the conduct of a post mortem, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to take steps to perform the final rites, if the family members failed to do so on July 2.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi took cognisance of the report submitted by the Tirunelveli police on the law and order situation in the city. It was said that the supporters of Muthu Mano were protesting in the city demanding justice for his murder.

It was said that a peace committee had held a meeting in order to convince the family members to receive the body, but failed to break the imbroglio. The State submitted that authorities could take necessary steps as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Anatomy Act and the Rules, 1951.

The continued presence of the body in the hospital was a nuisance under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, it was submitted. The case was posted to July 5.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Pavanasam, the father of Muthu Mano who was murdered by a few inmates in Palayamkottai Central Prison. The petitioner sought a judicial inquiry into the murder.