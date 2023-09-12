HamberMenu
Ending NEET will be the truest tribute to Anitha, says Stalin

The Chief Minister says she was the victim of NEET

September 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at an event to launch housing project at Raja Thottam in Kolathur in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at an event to launch housing project at Raja Thottam in Kolathur in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The day when the “cruel” National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is abolished will be the day when true tributes could be paid to S. Anitha, an academically proficient girl, who died by suicide in 2017 as she could not join the MBBS course on account of the NEET mandate, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Tuesday.

During his speech in his Kolathur Assembly constituency where he took part in a function organised by Anitha Achievers Academy, Mr. Stalin said Anitha and Jagadheeswaran (a Chennai boy who died following a lower score in NEET) “are reminding us of the determination that we should put a full stop to NEET”.

Underlining the need for students to excel in extra curricular activities beyond academics, Mr. Stalin said students should make use of opportunities to hone their talents. Recalling the launch of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, he said it was providing skill development to students.

Asserting that his was a government that was protecting the interests of all sections, Mr. Stalin said the State was implementing several measures to ensure social justice in the society. ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme was to be rolled out in three days, he said.

“We don’t consider the expenditure to be incurred for these schemes as expenditure but as an investment for the development of the future generations,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of 162 housing tenements by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Raja Thottam in Kolathur at a cost of ₹27.03 crore. 

Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya were among those present at the function.

(The State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 offer counselling for those in distress)

