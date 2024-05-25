GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

End the “cold war” between Home and Transport Departments, Edappadi K. Palaniswami tells Stalin

He says the Chief Minister could have nipped the problem in the bud by issuing a statement but allowed the departments to fight it out

Published - May 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government for the reported “cold war” between two State departments.

Referring to the controversy arising out of the denial of free bus travel to a policeman in Nanguneri, Mr. Palaniswami also adverted to a meeting said to have been taken place between the Secretaries of the Home and Transport Departments to sort out the matter. Describing the report over the “clash” between the departments as unprecedented, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could have nipped the problem in the bud by issuing a statement but allowed the departments to fight it out.

He called upon the government to issue orders for free bus travel of police personnel and the release of funds to the Transport Department for providing said service.

In another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, sought the personal intervention of the Chief Minister to resolve the row.

Annamalai’s remarks decried

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, condemned the reported observations of the BJP’s State president K. Annamalai, identifying Jayalalithaa as a Hindu leader. He said the former Chief Minister had safeguarded people of all religious faiths and respected their sentiments equally.

The party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala disapproved any attempt to portray Jayalalithaa as one belonging to a narrow circle and said though the former Chief Minister was a believer in god, she did not subscribe to any one religion. She treated everyone equally, Ms. Sasikala added.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / public transport / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.