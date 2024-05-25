End the “cold war” between Home and Transport Departments, Edappadi K. Palaniswami tells Stalin

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government for the reported “cold war” between two State departments.

Referring to the controversy arising out of the denial of free bus travel to a policeman in Nanguneri, Mr. Palaniswami also adverted to a meeting said to have been taken place between the Secretaries of the Home and Transport Departments to sort out the matter. Describing the report over the “clash” between the departments as unprecedented, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could have nipped the problem in the bud by issuing a statement but allowed the departments to fight it out.

He called upon the government to issue orders for free bus travel of police personnel and the release of funds to the Transport Department for providing said service.

In another statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, sought the personal intervention of the Chief Minister to resolve the row.

Annamalai’s remarks decried

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, condemned the reported observations of the BJP’s State president K. Annamalai, identifying Jayalalithaa as a Hindu leader. He said the former Chief Minister had safeguarded people of all religious faiths and respected their sentiments equally.

The party’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala disapproved any attempt to portray Jayalalithaa as one belonging to a narrow circle and said though the former Chief Minister was a believer in god, she did not subscribe to any one religion. She treated everyone equally, Ms. Sasikala added.