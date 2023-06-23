Encroachments on patta land given to transgender persons near Vaniyambadi razed

June 23, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Encroachments on the patta land given to transgender persons by the district administration in Chiknankuppam village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur were demolished on Friday.

Revenue officials said 35 transgender persons in the town were allotted 2.5 cents each, from the land, by Tirupattur Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian three months ago for building houses, as part of the State government’s measures for the uplift of the marginalised sections of society.

However, when revenue officials inspected the site on Friday, they found that it had been encroached. “We were surprised to see illegal asbestos-roofed houses built on the land that was meant for transgender persons. They were completely demolished,” said K. Mohan, revenue inspector, Vaniyambadi taluk.

The people who had encroached the land were also warned of legal action if they commit the offence again.

The houses for the transgender persons will be constructed under government-sponsored housing schemes. To be eligible for the scheme, a transgender person must not own a house or property.

The beneficiaries are not allowed to sell or lease out the plots allotted to them.

Earlier, more than 50 transgender persons in Tirupattur town were given similar plots by the district administration, the revenue officials said.